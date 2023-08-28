Milwaukee shooting, 51st and Wright, man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, Aug. 27 near 51st and Wright. It happened at approximately 8 p.m.

Police say the victim, an 33-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.