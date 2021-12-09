Expand / Collapse search

51st and Villard shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Wednesday night, Dec. 8.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. near 51st and Villard. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment on Thursday, Dec. 9.

What led to the shooting is not yet known as police seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7332; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

49th and Oklahoma murder-suicide victims identified
article

49th and Oklahoma murder-suicide victims identified

The Milwaukee County medical examiner has identified the four people who were found dead in murder-suicide near 49th and Oklahoma on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Milwaukee police: In-custody death after drug-related stop

Milwaukee police: In-custody death after drug-related stop


 