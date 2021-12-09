51st and Villard shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Wednesday night, Dec. 8.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. near 51st and Villard. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment on Thursday, Dec. 9.

What led to the shooting is not yet known as police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7332; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

