Milwaukee shooting, 51st and Roosevelt; woman accused shot 'best friend'

article

A Milwaukee woman and man are now charged in connection with a shooting that happened near 51st and Roosevelt on June 9. The accused are 24-year-old Dejah Hull and 25-year-old Lavall Lee – and they face the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless injury (Hull)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (Lee)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Lee)

Felony bail jumping (Lee)

According to the criminal complaint, a woman walked into St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, June 9 with multiple gunshot wounds to her face, neck and right wrist. The woman indicated she was shot near 51st and Roosevelt -- and that Dejah Hull and a cousin were the suspects. She said the two would be driving in a silver sedan without license plates.

When police went to the area near 51st and Roosevelt, one officer spotted a silver sedan with no plates "drive past slow, turn around and drive slowly past again," the complaint says. The officer noted a woman was driving and there was a man in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two other officers located the sedan a short time later near 48th and Scranton. He activated his emergency lights -- and the driver of the car "disregarded the officers' attempt to stop them and continued to drive," the complaint says. Near 48th and Leon, the man in the passenger seat, later identified as Lee, got out of the car and fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later. Officers searched Lee and located a Glock 19 with an extended magazine in Lee's right pant leg.

A detective again interviewed the shooting victim -- this time at Froedtert Hospital. She said "she was shot by her childhood friend, Dejah Hull," the complaint says. When shown two different photo arrays, the shooting victim identified Hull as the woman who shot her and Lee as the person with Hull.

The complaint indicates Milwaukee detectives interviewed a witness to the shooting. She indicated the victim and Hull are "best friends" and they "argued about a man they both slept with." A physical fight started indoors and ended up outside.

Lee made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, June 14. Cash bond was set at $60,000.