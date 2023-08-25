49th and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday night, Aug. 25.

It happened near 49th and Hampton around 7 p.m. Police said the 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.