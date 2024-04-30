Milwaukee shooting, 44th and Stark; argument leads to gunfire

article

An argument leads to gunfire near 44th and Stark on Milwaukee's north side on Monday evening, April 29.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. A 35-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known shooter.

Shooting investigation near 44th and Stark, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information in this case is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.