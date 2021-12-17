42nd and Capitol shooting: Milwaukee police seek known suspect
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's north side early Friday, Dec. 17.
According to Milwaukee police, the victim was shot near 42nd and Capitol around 2:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What led to the shooting remains under investigation while police seek a known suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
