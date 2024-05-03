Milwaukee shooting near 39th and Sheridan, 78-year-old injured

article

A person was injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Friday, May 3.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 78-year-old was injured in a shooting near 39th and Sheridan at about 1 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating but say the shooting appears to be the result of an armed robbery.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.