Milwaukee shooting near 39th and Sheridan, 78-year-old injured
article
MILWAUKEE - A person was injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Friday, May 3.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 78-year-old was injured in a shooting near 39th and Sheridan at about 1 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are investigating but say the shooting appears to be the result of an armed robbery.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.