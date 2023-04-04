39th and Lloyd shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Tuesday evening, April 4 a few blocks from Washington Park.
It happened near 39th and Lloyd around 5:35 p.m. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what police said was a non-fatal injury.
What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.