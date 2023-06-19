Milwaukee shooting near 38th and Locust, man dead

article

A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 38th and Locust on Sunday, June 18.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim died from his wound at the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.