Milwaukee shooting near 38th and Fairmount; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old man was shot and wounded near 38th and Fairmount on Sunday morning, Jan. 15.

Milwaukee police said the victim was shot in the leg at a living facility around 9:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 