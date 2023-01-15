Milwaukee shooting near 38th and Fairmount; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old man was shot and wounded near 38th and Fairmount on Sunday morning, Jan. 15.
Milwaukee police said the victim was shot in the leg at a living facility around 9:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.