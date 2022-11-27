Milwaukee shooting; 38-year-old man wounded, shows up at hospital

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening, Nov. 26.

The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. But it is unclear where it took place.

Police are seeking the shooter in this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.