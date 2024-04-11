Milwaukee shooting; 37th and Villard, 1 injured

article

A 50-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 11.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. near 37th and Villard.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are looking for persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.