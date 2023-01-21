Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Meinecke; teen wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot and wounded near 35th and Meinecke on Friday, Jan. 20.
Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.