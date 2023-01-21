Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Meinecke; teen wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot and wounded near 35th and Meinecke on Friday, Jan. 20.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 