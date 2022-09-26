Milwaukee shooting; 23-year-old man wounded near 34th and Lloyd

article

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and Lloyd early on Saturday, Sept. 24, police say.

Officials say during a fight, a gunman fired several shots at the victim, striking him.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Nobody is in police custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.