Milwaukee shooting; 33-year-old man dead near 6th and Cleveland
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 33-year-old Milwaukee man near 6th and Cleveland on Sunday morning, Nov. 20.
Officials said the shooting took place before 3 a.m.
The Milwaukee man died from his wounds at the scene.
Police continue to look for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.