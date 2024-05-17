Shooting near 76th and Carmen in Milwaukee, 3-year-old injured

A 3-year-old child was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday night, May 16.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 9 p.m., a 3-year-old child was shot in the area of 76th and Carmen.

The child was conveyed to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.