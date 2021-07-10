Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, man injured on south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police scene in the area of 28th and National on July 10, 2021.

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured in the city's south side Saturday afternoon, July 10.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument in the area of 28th and National around 3:50 p.m.. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

