Surveillance video shows the moments when a man was shot and killed on a Milwaukee street corner last Saturday, June 8.

Joseph Watkins, 35, was killed near 27th and State. Police said a 32-year-old man is in custody, and charges are pending.

"They were just standing there," said Mary Pulley, Watkins' mother. "He shot him, right there."

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Video shows two men standing face-to-face at the corner when Watkins pushes another man down. The man then pulled out a gun and shot Watkins.

Another person and the suspect aren't seen, but appeared to get into a black Honda Pilot and drive off. Watkins died on the sidewalk.

Joseph Watkins

"That’s (expletive) up," Pulley said.

Police checked a vehicle that was left at the shooting scene. It was registered to an address near 45th and Lisbon, where police found the black Honda Pilot parked behind a home.

Court filings said a witness told investigators he was working on the suspect's car at 27th and State when the suspect got into a fight with Watkins over cigarettes.

"I don’t understand who that person was. Who was that person standing there, waiting on my kid? Who was that person?" said Pulley.