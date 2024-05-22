Milwaukee shooting, 27th and Nash; teen injured

article

A 17-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 22.

Police said it happened at around 4:30 p.m. near 27th and Nash. The teenage victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and went to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police seek persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.