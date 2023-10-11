Expand / Collapse search

27th and Brown shooting, Milwaukee police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's north side wounded one person Wednesday morning, Oct. 11.

It happened near 27th and Brown around 10:40 a.m. Police said the 28-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Authorities are looking into what led to the shooting and for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 