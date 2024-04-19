25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee 17-year-old charged as adult

article

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged as an adult, accused of shooting two people on March 19.

The shooting happened near 25th and Center around 6:40 p.m. Police said the victims, both 25 years old, were taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. According to a criminal complaint, neither victim saw who shot them.

A witness told police that someone known as "Lil J" – later identified as Javion Fenton – had come to the house with another person, the complaint states. The witness said they saw Fenton pull a gun from the other person's waistband and shoot one of the victims "in the face." The witness ran, heard more gunshots and came back to find the second victim shot.

Police found eight bullet casings inside the home, and the complaint states a ballistics examination found all eight were fired from the same gun. The witness identified Fenton from a photo lineup.

Prosecutors charged Fenton with two counts of first-degree reckless injury and misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon. Court records show Fenton is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on April 20.