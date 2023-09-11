Milwaukee fatal shooting near 24th and Hampton, neighbors uneasy

article

A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city's north side Monday morning, Sept. 11. Police say a 31-year-old woman was arrested.

You would never know what happened just hours earlier near the new Hampton Garden Apartments on Monday afternoon.

"Unbelievable like – I never knew – you know, because it's so small over here anyway," said Mariah Henderson, a neighbor.

Henderson said when she woke up around 7, police were outside her home near 24th and Hampton.

"I had came out, and police said I had to go back in the house," said Henderson.

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Linwal Lane around 6 a.m. The medical examiner said a 22-year-old woman was killed. Investigators said a 31-year-old woman was arrested. The shooting happened just a few doors down from Henderson.

Mariah Henderson

"Scary," Henderson said. "People have their own ways and stuff, but I'm glad you know nobody was really outside when this happened."

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting, and Henderson said she's grateful her kids are okay. They were getting ready to go to school just an hour after the shooting happened.

"Bullets didn't go, you know to different people's houses and cars and stuff because that would have been dangerous and unbelievable," said Henderson.

New Hampton Gardens

There are still a lot of neighbors wondering what happened until they get those answers, many feel uneasy.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12.