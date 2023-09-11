Milwaukee shooting, 24th and Atkinson, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 11 near 24th and Atkinson. It happened around midnight.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, appears to be robbery related.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.