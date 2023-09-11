Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 24th and Atkinson, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police lights.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 11 near 24th and Atkinson. It happened around midnight. 

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, appears to be robbery related. 

No arrests have been made. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 