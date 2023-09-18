Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded, separate incidents on Friday, Sept. 15

article

Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded in separate incidents on Friday, Sept. 15.

21st and National Avenue

Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old person was shot and wounded near 21st and National Avenue on Friday afternoon, Sept. 15.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Holton & North Avenue

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old was shot and wounded near Holton and North on Friday evening.

Officials say the teen was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a collision and shot into. The 16-year-old fled the scene on foot and ultimately called for help on N. Palmer Street just north of Burleigh. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking a shooter in both incidents above.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.