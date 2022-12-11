Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead

A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said.

Shooting scene near 20th and Nash, Milwaukee

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.

The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds.

20th and Nash, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.



