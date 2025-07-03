Expand / Collapse search

20th and Capitol shooting, Milwaukee police seek suspect

By
Published  July 3, 2025 4:54pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Suspect in shooting near 20th and Capitol (Courtesy: MPD)

The Brief

    • MPD asked the public to help identify and locate a suspect in a June shooting.
    • The shooting near 20th and Capitol wounded two people.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public to help identify and locate a suspect in a June shooting.

20th and Capitol shooting

What they're saying:

The shooting happened near 20th and Capitol around 6:20 p.m. on June 26. Two victims, ages 17 and 20, went to a hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police described the suspect as 5-foot-10 with a thin build. 

Featured

Fugitive wanted for 17 years arrested in Wisconsin; found hiding in closet
article

Fugitive wanted for 17 years arrested in Wisconsin; found hiding in closet

A fugitive on the run for over 17 years was located and arrested in Wisconsin on July 1.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information for this report.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee