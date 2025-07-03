20th and Capitol shooting, Milwaukee police seek suspect
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public to help identify and locate a suspect in a June shooting.
20th and Capitol shooting
What they're saying:
The shooting happened near 20th and Capitol around 6:20 p.m. on June 26. Two victims, ages 17 and 20, went to a hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police described the suspect as 5-foot-10 with a thin build.
Featured
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information for this report.