Milwaukee shooting, 17th and Capitol, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, April 26 near 17th and Capitol. It happened around 2 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.