Milwaukee shooting: Victim seriously injured near 15th and North

article

Milwaukee police said an "unidentified male" was shot and seriously injured on the city's north side Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8.

The shooting happened near 15th and North around 2:30 p.m. The victim "appears to be in his 20s," police said, and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.