The Brief A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison for a 2023 shooting. It happened near 15th and Concordia. A 15-year-old boy was killed, and five other people were wounded.



In court:

Court records show Romello Littlejohn was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with credit for more than two years' time served, on Jan. 23. He was further sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision.

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged Littlejohn, who was 16 years old at the time, with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and four counts of first-degree reckless injury.

Police scene near 15th and Concordia

A jury found Littlejohn guilty of all six felonies in December.

On Jan. 26, records show Littlejohn filed a notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief.

The backstory:

The shooting happened near 15th and Concordia on March 20, 2023.

Police said 15-year-old Davion Patterson died after suffering "numerous" gunshot wounds. Five women were wounded and taken to a hospital: two 22-year-olds from Milwaukee, a 21-year-old, a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old.

A criminal complaint said police found approximately 30 bullet casings at the scene, and an investigation revealed they were likely fired from two guns.

What they're saying:

One of the shooting victims told investigators there was going to be a fight that night, according to prosecutors. Another victim said the fight was going to happen because of a conflict over a boy.

Davion Patterson

The complaint said Littlejohn threatened to "pop" anyone who "touched" one of the people involved in the fight, which apparently "lasted around 10 seconds" before the gunfire started.

Court filings said two of the victims described the gunman as "recklessly shooting into the crowd." Witnesses identified Littlejohn as the shooter when shown a photo.

The complaint went on to say that "based on the statements of witnesses, including the descriptions of where people were standing...(Littlejohn) was one of the shooters that fired into the crowd where the victims, including Patterson, were standing, and the second shooter was a member of (Littlejohn's) group that went to that location for the fight."

In custody

Prosecutors said Littlejohn initially denied he was there when the fight happened, saying he was home the whole night. He eventually admitted he was there, "but he did not have a gun and did not shoot." He said he saw girls fighting and then heard gunshots.

Eventually, court filings said Littlejohn admitted he had a gun "but never shot it" and that three other people he was with also had guns. He then changed his story again, telling officers he did fire a gun, "but he only shot into the air."

The complaint said investigators found a text message on Littlejohn's cellphone that read: "I shot (victim's name)." That text was sent on the night of the shooting.