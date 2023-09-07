Milwaukee shooting, 14th and Atkinson, 1 hurt

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 6 near 14th and Atkinson. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

Police say the suspects fired several gunshots, striking the victim. The victim, a 24-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.