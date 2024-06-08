Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 13th and Highland, medical examiner responds

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 8, 2024 5:06pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene at 13th and Highland

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to a shooting near 13th and Highland on Saturday morning, June 8.

Police dispatch records show officers were called for a shooting there around 8 a.m. FOX6 at the scene found multiple squads and crime scene tape outside an apartment building.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The medical examiner's office confirmed it was called for the death of one man. FOX6 reached out to MPD for additional details, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.