The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to a shooting near 13th and Highland on Saturday morning, June 8.

Police dispatch records show officers were called for a shooting there around 8 a.m. FOX6 at the scene found multiple squads and crime scene tape outside an apartment building.

The medical examiner's office confirmed it was called for the death of one man. FOX6 reached out to MPD for additional details, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.