Milwaukee shooting, 13th and North; 65-year-old shot, wounded

article

A 65-year-old person was shot and wounded near 13th and North in Milwaukee early Wednesday, May 8.

Officials say the shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.