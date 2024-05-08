Milwaukee shooting, 13th and North; 65-year-old shot, wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A 65-year-old person was shot and wounded near 13th and North in Milwaukee early Wednesday, May 8.
Officials say the shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.