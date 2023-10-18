Drive-by Milwaukee shooting, victim seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A drive-by shooting on Milwaukee's north side left one person seriously injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 18.
It happened near 12th and Atkinson around 11 a.m. Police said shooter(s) pulled up in a vehicle and fired multiple shots. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MPD continues to seek whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.