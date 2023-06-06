Milwaukee shooting, 11th and Finn, man hurt

article

A Milwaukee man, 41, was hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, June 6 near 11th and Finn.

Police said the shots were fired around 2 p.m.

The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.