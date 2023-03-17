Shots fired at Milwaukee home, man pleads not guilty

article

A Milwaukee man accused of shooting at a northwest side home, hurting a woman inside, pleaded not guilty Friday, March 17.

Antonio Jenkins, 21, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two other felonies.

Police were called to the home near 111th and Daphne the night of Dec. 5, 2022. The victim told officers Jenkins had messaged her earlier that day and believed he was threatening to "shoot up her house."

Around 10:30 p.m. that night, the victim said she heard a "loud boom" and felt a pain in her leg – noting a welt, a bullet hole in her bathtub and a bullet on the floor.

A criminal complaint states police also found four bullet strikes to the back of the home, one of which would've gone into the bathroom – where it went through the bathtub and hit the victim in the leg.

At the scene, the complaint states officers found eight spent bullet casings – all of which were fired from the same gun.

Surveillance video showed a silver Honda pull up just before 10:30 p.m. and the driver's door opened. The camera feed cut out just after that point, but the complaint states it took another clip shortly after that showed the Honda drive away.

Per the complaint, police were already monitoring Jenkins' social media because he was wanted for a "probation/parole violation." On Dec. 3, he posted a video that showed him inside a similar vehicle near 6th and Canal. Pole cameras from that area at that time showed a Honda driving that "appears to be the same" as the one seen near 111th and Daphne. Additional surveillance taken minutes later showed the Honda pull up at a downtown hotel and the driver – Jenkins – get out.

Jenkins was arrested as part of the U.S. Marshals Service "Operation North Star II" – which led to 114 fugitive arrests in Milwaukee.