114 fugitives captured in Milwaukee; US Marshals Operation North Star II

The U.S. Marshals Service has wrapped up a high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative aimed at combating violent crime in ten cities with a significant number of homicides and shootings.

This 30-day initiative, called Operation North Star II (ONS II), resulted in the arrest of 833 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders and self-identified gang members in Milwaukee, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Buffalo, New York; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Oakland, California and Puerto Rico.

According to a press release, the US Marshals Service Eastern District of Wisconsin Fugitive Task Force arrested 114 individuals, clearing 213 warrants, including 11 for homicide. In addition, investigators seized 45 firearms, $27,600 in currency and 9 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis issued the following statement in a news release:

"The U.S. Marshals Service remains steadfast in its commitment to assisting law enforcement and community leaders at all levels to combat violent crime. The success of Operation North Star II is based on its laser focus on the most significant drivers of violence. We are confident that apprehending these offenders will bring a level of justice to their victims and contribute to the overall violence reduction efforts in each city and hopefully bring a level of justice to their victims."

Featured Arrest: Antonio Jenkins was arrested January 13, 2023, in West Allis. He was wanted in Milwaukee for numerous charges, including first degree reckless endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, battery, and sale/possess/use/transport machine gun. In November 2022, Jenkins discharged a firearm into a Milwaukee Police Detective’s home, striking his daughter in the leg. He was located and arrested without incident. A handgun and ammunition were seized after the arrest.

U.S. Marshal Anna Ruzinski of the Eastern District of Wisconsin stated the following:

"Working with our local partners, both law enforcement and community stakeholders, allows us to have a greater impact of removing violent offenders from the community. We are able to do this in a manner that is safer for all involved, especially the community. We have forged partnerships that can continue into the future. We would also like to thank the agencies whose task force officers assisted in this operation and work with us on a daily basis, including Milwaukee, Appleton, Racine, Sheboygan, and Wauwatosa Police Departments, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Manitowoc, and Racine County Sheriffs, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and close coordination with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)."