Milwaukee police: Boy shot, wounded near 10th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 9-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Aug. 17.
The boy was shot near 10th and Burleigh shortly after 11 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.