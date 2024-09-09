Milwaukee shooting; 1 dead, 3 arrested

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant for drugs on Thursday, Sept. 5, near 31st and Lisbon, and discovered a body. The 49-year-old decedent was determined to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Three persons of interest were arrested.



Three people were arrested after a body was found in Milwaukee late last week.

The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant for drugs on Thursday, Sept. 5, near 31st and Lisbon. The 49-year-old decedent was determined to have sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Three persons of interest, a 49-year-old man, a 46-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, were arrested.

MPD continues to seek additional information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.