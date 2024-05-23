Fatal overnight shooting in Milwaukee, 52-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 23.
According to Milwaukee police, just before 1:30 a.m., a 52-year-old was shot in the area of 49th and Burleigh.
The person died at the scene despite life-saving measures.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.