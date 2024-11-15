Threat to shoot up Milwaukee school, parent accused

article

The Brief A woman is accused of threatening to shoot up a Milwaukee high school. Prosecutors said she got angry when school staff could not find her child. According to court filings, she denied threatening to "shoot up the school."



A woman is accused of threatening to shoot up a Milwaukee high school on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Court records show 37-year-old Lakeisha Forney is charged with one count of terrorist threats. She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police were called to James Madison High School on the city's northwest side on Thursday, Nov. 14. The principal reported Forney went to the school to speak with her child, and when the child was not "immediately located," a criminal complaint states she "became frustrated with how long it was taking."

Prosecutors said Forney began to threaten a school security officer. And when she was informed they could not find her child, she became "irate [sic] and began banging on the doors of the school" before saying: "I'll shoot this (expletive) up."

Police later went to Forney's home to talk about what happened. The complaint states she admitted she got angry because they could not find her child. She claimed she only threatened to "smack" the principal and denied making any threats to "shoot up the school."