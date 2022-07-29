Back-to-school: Milwaukee Health Department fair gets families ready

As parents start back-to-school shopping, the Milwaukee Health Department on Friday helped families get ready with its 21st annual "Back to School Health Fair."

The free event offered people the chance to get caught up on child immunizations and vaccines.

"Nobody is really ready to start talking about back to school," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "I hope for families they feel comfortable and safe sending their kids back."

From free backpacks to vaccines, the event made it easier for families to go into the school year healthy and confident.

"I think it's important to support activities and things they do for us in the city," said parent Xaydalis Rivera-Mercado. "Especially with all the crime going on, having all of us together and making us feel safe is a great thing to be apart of."

21st annual Milwaukee "Back to School Health Fair"

"I’m really excited to go back in school," said Pricious Rivera-Mercado.

The event encourages health inside and outside the classroom. For high school students like Analya Gartman-Gamblins and Marquanisha Miner-McNeill, it helps them feel supported by the city.

"These people actually used funds to make sure that kids have a way to get back to school and have the things they need to get back to school," said Miner-McNeill.

"This is something I’m always going to remember from the time I came here till when I cross that stage," Gartman-Gamblins said.

The health department officers child vaccination services at the Northwest and Southside health centers. Details can be found on the city's website.