Milwaukee sales tax increase; Mayor Johnson to sign ordinance Friday

article

Mayor Cavalier Johnson will sign an ordinance Friday, July 14 approving the new 2% sales tax which will be collected to fund City of Milwaukee services and obligations.

The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday, July 11 to create a 2% city sales tax – approved 12-3.

"This marks the culmination of an unprecedented effort by my team at City Hall, by state and local elected officials, along with outside groups and individuals, who all came together to resolve Milwaukee’s fiscal challenges," Mayor Johnson said. "I want to honor the work that’s been done, and to highlight the significance of this accomplishment."

The now-approved tax could take effect as early as Jan. 1, 2024.

The sales tax to date is 5.5%, with 5% for the state and 0.5% for the county. None of that money goes directly to the city, because the state does not have municipal sales taxes. A new state law, passed by the Wisconsin Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers, gave the Milwaukee Common Council the power to vote on the issue.

With the approved ordinance, the sales tax in Milwaukee would rise to 7.5%. Ten of the 15 Common Council members – or two-thirds of the body – were needed to enact the tax.

What does it mean for the budget?

City Budget Director Nik Kovac said Milwaukee faces a $183 million budget game in 2024, which federal funds will help cover, and a $193 million gap in 2025. That gap is caused by two things, Kovac said: frozen shared revenue and the city's ballooning pension bill.

With those budget gaps, and without a city sales tax, Novac said the following cuts would be imminent:

700 of 1,600 police officers

250 of 700 firefighters

400 general city employees

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated the city sales tax would generate $194 million a year. Almost all the money must be spent on the ballooning pension problem. Extra money in future years would need to go to hiring more police officers and firefighters.