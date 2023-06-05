Milwaukee rollover crash, multiple vehicles involved

article

Two people were injured in a rollover crash near Cesar Chavez and Greenfield on Saturday, June 3.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said a vehicle disregarded a red light and was struck by another vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicles to strike three other vehicles and for the first vehicle to roll on its roof. The driver, who disregarded the red light, ran from the scene.

Rollover Crash near Cesar Chavez and Greenfield

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles hit were taken to a hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver of the vehicle who disregarded the red light.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.