Bay View rollover crash; driver cited, 4 vehicles involved

Four vehicles were involved in a Milwaukee crash Tuesday, Feb. 13.

It happened on Kinnickinnic Avenue, near Dover Street, in the city's Bay View neighborhood around noon. Police said a vehicle was in the process of parking when another vehicle struck it.

The impact caused the striking vehicle to roll onto its side and hit another parked vehicle, police said. The vehicle that was initially parking then struck another parked vehicle as well.

The driver of the vehicle that started the series of crashes was cited. Police said no injuries were reported.