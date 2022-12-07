Milwaukee robbery, police chase ends with arrest near 77th and Lisbon

article

Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle taken in an armed robbery on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 – and it ended with an arrest.

Officials say the pursuit began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near 38th and Wright. The chase ended near 77th and Lisbon.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered by police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are pending review at the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.