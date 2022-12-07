Milwaukee robbery, police chase ends with arrest near 77th and Lisbon
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle taken in an armed robbery on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 – and it ended with an arrest.
Officials say the pursuit began around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near 38th and Wright. The chase ended near 77th and Lisbon.
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered by police.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Charges are pending review at the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.