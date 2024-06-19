Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee robbery on Canal Street; 75-year-old victim, not hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 19, 2024 5:16am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 75-year-old person was robbed on Canal Street early Tuesday, June 18.

Officials say around 5 a.m. Tuesday, suspects forcefully took money from the victim and left the scene. 

No injuries were reported. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.