Milwaukee robbery on Canal Street; 75-year-old victim, not hurt
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 75-year-old person was robbed on Canal Street early Tuesday, June 18.
Officials say around 5 a.m. Tuesday, suspects forcefully took money from the victim and left the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.