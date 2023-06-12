Milwaukee RNC aims to be 'bigger, better than ever' CEO says

Milwaukee hosts the Republican National Convention July 15-18, 2024, and organizers say those crowds could flood the regional economy with some $200 million.

FOX6 News got a first look at the logo that will be featured on convention pins, documents and in history books. It's just one part of the planning.

Elise Dickens, 2024 RNC CEO, compared her job to planning a Super Bowl over four nights instead of one.

"You’ll notice that Milwaukee is the key, central focus of the logo, but the outline of the logo itself is the outline of the state of Wisconsin, my home state, and the purpose of that really is because we expect $200 million of economic impact is going to impact the city of Milwaukee, but also, the communities surrounding, throughout the Badger State," said Dickens.

Dickens sat down with FOX6 Monday, June 12 for her first TV interview since taking the reins of the convention.

Milwaukee Republican National Convention

"We want this to be bigger and better than ever," said Dickens. "We haven’t gathered in eight years, so I think we have a lot of opportunity, whether it’s with production or technology or social media, to make sure that we’re reaching out to the youth vote, for example. There’s a lot of things that we can elevate that do tie into the politics of this state and turning this state red and delivering this convention for the next president of the United States."

As of Monday, the Republican Convention team included five employees. They will be staffing up to 70 people in addition to the convention team the eventual nominee brings in.

"Greeting 50,000 people into a city is going to take the support of everybody, and we want to make sure we leave this city better than we found it," said Dickens.

The separate non-political Host Committee launched a vendor connection site, which will allow businesses and service providers to be in consideration for possible convention-related business. Dickens said Monday 700 people had signed up.

Elise Dickens

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Business connections could start in August 2023, when the Republican National Committee hosts their summer meeting in Milwaukee and the city hosts the first Republican presidential primary debate.

"We want as many vendors as possible to sign that because how we envision using that portal is we will pull down that list and share that with our friends and share that with visiting groups, so they can have a resource and an active list to go to of ‘Oh, I’m looking for a florist,’ or, ‘I’m looking for a caterer,' and even down to a dentist," said Dickens. "We have a dentist signed up on the vendor portal, which we have used before in prior conventions."

If you’re thinking of bailing on the crowds at the Grand Old Party, Dickens had this message.

"A major part of the communication leading into the convention is going to be important that residents of this city know what is open and what is impacted by some of the security perimeter that Secret Service does put up," said Dickens "We actually invite residents and invite people from out of the city to come and experience the convention. Most of it is open, actually. I mean, you can’t go into the secured perimeter. You can’t go into the Fiserv if you don’t have a credential, but you could experience different things that are going on."

As far as unwelcome guests, Dickens said they always plan for protesters at every event.

SKYFOX Milwaukee skyline

"That’s always part of the event planning to make sure you’re always prepared," said Dickens.

Wisconsin will welcome the Grand Old Party in a city that planned to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which went mostly virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

Convention organizers will plan to put out a request for proposals for some large convention jobs, including ticketing, transportation and general contractor.

In mid-July 2024, there will be new structures here in the Deer District to make room for all the media and people coming to the RNC. Convention business will start in Milwaukee a week before that. Dickens said the Secret Service will be figuring out the security perimeter, which is where you can't go without a special credential. They could be making tweaks from what they planned in 2020.