Milwaukee Riverwest car arson 'new for this neighborhood'

Neighbors got a bright and loud wake-up call in Riverwest Thursday morning, May 11. Police said they're investigating a car fire as arson.

"First, I heard a car alarm go off," said Shad Budda. "Shortly after, I heard what was, obviously, the fire department showing up. Twenty minutes later, I heard the saw."

People who live on Weil Street in Riverwest woke up to the commotion around 4 a.m. Thursday.

"The saw sounded like someone was cutting through, like, a bandsaw," said Budda. "Like, someone was cutting through metal, and apparently, later, I found out that’s what they actually did. They cut off the trunk and the hood."

The owner said police are investigating the fire as arson, calling the situation violating and upsetting. She said she wants to put it behind her.

Milwaukee Riverwest car arson

"I saw the flame was so big, I thought there had to be some fuel added to that fire," said Budda.

Budda said he’s never seen anything like this during his 42 years of living in the neighborhood.

"Arson is kind of a new one for this neighborhood," said Budda.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.