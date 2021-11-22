Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Riverwalk stabbing, 18-year-old hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 18, was stabbed on Water Street on the Riverwalk Monday evening, Nov. 22.

Police said around 5 p.m., the man suffered lacerations and puncture wounds to his face and torso. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

MPD is investigating what led up to the stabbing but said this appears to have been an unprovoked attack by an individual who was "yelling obscenities at pedestrians."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

