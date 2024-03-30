Body found in Milwaukee River, Glendale police investigate

article

A body was found in the Milwaukee River in Glendale on Saturday, March 30.

A dive team responded to the scene near Montclaire Avenue, north of Silver Spring and west of I-43, around 3:30 p.m.

Police and rescue crews searched the area, including the river, in January after an Illinois man went missing. Police told FOX6 News that the man's family called them Saturday after they saw what they thought was a body in the river. The body has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.